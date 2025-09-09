Tuesday 9/9/25: Bike safety and accessibility, Enbridge Line 5 latest, NWS in Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how efforts to improve bike safety and accessibility locally can mean big wins for biking statewide. Then, we learn about the ongoing battle over Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in northern Wisconsin. Plus, one month out from the historic floods in Milwaukee we take a deep dive into what the National Weather Service provides for people in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Grace Stonecipher, infrastructure analytics and research manager at People For Bikes
- Brett Korte, staff attorney with Clean Wisconsin
- Paul Roebber, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at UW-Milwaukee
- Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at Milwaukee’s National Weather Service
- Steve Martin, actor and musician
- Martin Short, actor and comedian