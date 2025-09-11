Thursday 9/11/25: A Photographic Memory, bird migration, Changing Seasons
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the filmmaker of “A Photographic Memory” - a documentary about a daughter’s journey to learn about a mother she never got to know. Then, we learn about Chimney Swifts — and the birds fall migration — in a new episode of Chirp Chat. Plus, we feature an in-studio performance by local singer-songwriter Hillary Reynolds.
Guests:
- Rachel Elizabeth Seed, director and producer of the documentary “A Photographic Memory"
- Brenna Marsicek, director of outreach with the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance
- Hillary Reynolds, singer-songwriter