© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 9/11/25: A Photographic Memory, bird migration, Changing Seasons

Published September 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the filmmaker of “A Photographic Memory” - a documentary about a daughter’s journey to learn about a mother she never got to know. Then, we learn about Chimney Swifts — and the birds fall migration — in a new episode of Chirp Chat. Plus, we feature an in-studio performance by local singer-songwriter Hillary Reynolds.

Guests:

Lake Effect