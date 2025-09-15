© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 9/15/25: Check in on flood damage and mitigation, Go Pack Go Act

Published September 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we check in with a homeowner who suffered damage during the flooding last month. Then, we learn about a project in Milwaukee’s 30th Street Corridor aimed at reducing future flooding. Plus, Senator Tammy Baldwin will talk about her “Go Pack Go Act” – which could ensure all Wisconsinites can see Packers games.

Guests:

