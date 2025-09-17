Wednesday 9/17/25: Latino America in 2025, watermelon couch, Just Sing
Today on Lake Effect, as we start Hispanic Heritage Month, we examine the moment we are living in – and what it means to be a Latino-American in 2025. We meet a man traveling to farms across the country with a hand-made watermelon couch. Plus, we learn about a documentary on a collegiate Acapella group competing to win a national title.
Guests:
- Sergio González, associate professor of history at Marquette University and the author of the books "Strangers No Longer" and "Mexicans in Wisconsin"
- James Shields, artist, designer and educator behind Watermelon Couch Road Trip
- Chris Drosner, executive editor at Milwaukee Magazine
- Angelique Molina, co-director and cinematographer of "Just Sing"
- Abie Troen, co-director and cinematographer of "Just Sing"