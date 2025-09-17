© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/17/25: Latino America in 2025, watermelon couch, Just Sing

Published September 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, as we start Hispanic Heritage Month, we examine the moment we are living in – and what it means to be a Latino-American in 2025. We meet a man traveling to farms across the country with a hand-made watermelon couch. Plus, we learn about a documentary on a collegiate Acapella group competing to win a national title.

Guests:

Lake Effect