Lake Effect

Monday 9/22/25: Capitol Notes, Hmong refugees in Wisconsin, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published September 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, Capital Notes discusses how Wisconsin is taking a different approach to COVID vaccines than the federal government. Then, we learn the history of Hmong refugees settling in Wisconsin. We learn about the art of cheesemaking from a master of the craft. Plus, we hear some new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
  • Dr. Chong Moua, assistant professor of Hmong studies at UW-Oshkosh
  • Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese in Plymouth, Wisconsin
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
