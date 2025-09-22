Monday 9/22/25: Capitol Notes, Hmong refugees in Wisconsin, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, Capital Notes discusses how Wisconsin is taking a different approach to COVID vaccines than the federal government. Then, we learn the history of Hmong refugees settling in Wisconsin. We learn about the art of cheesemaking from a master of the craft. Plus, we hear some new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Dr. Chong Moua, assistant professor of Hmong studies at UW-Oshkosh
- Pam Hodgson, master cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese in Plymouth, Wisconsin
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record