Wednesday 9/24/25: 'The Lost Class', 'New Wave', hazelnut farming in Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with reporters from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about their report, "The Lost Class," which profiles 23 Milwaukee Public Schools students killed by gun violence. Then, we speak with the director of the documentary "New Wave," a film about how first-generation Vietnamese immigrants influenced New Wave music. Plus, we'll learn about hazelnut farming in Wisconsin and why it's growing in popularity.
Guests:
- David Clarey & Cleo Krejci, reporters for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Elizabeth Ai, director of "New Wave"
- Jason Fischbach, co-leader of the Upper Midwest Hazelnut Development Initiative