Thursday 9/25/25: Trauma Quality Life Clinic, Doors Open, Why leaves change color, Wisconsin/Illinois border
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the work being done at the Trauma Quality Life Clinic. We look ahead to this weekend’s Doors Open and share how the event has grown over the last 15 years. We share why leaves change color in fall. Plus, learn how the Wisconsin-Illinois border was formed.
Guests:
- Colleen Trevino, director of the Trauma Quality of Life Clinic
- Erica Young, professor of Biological Sciences at UW-Milwaukee
- Phil Luciano, reporter for the Peoria Journal Star