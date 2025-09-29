Monday 9/29/25: Milwaukeeans in Gaza, Sheboygan Film Festival, Interstate Park, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, three Milwaukee-natives who have visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank share their experiences. Then, we learn about the very first film festival happening in Sheboygan. We help you plan a trip to Wisconsin's oldest state park, Interstate Park in a new Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, we visit Alice's Garden to learn about the fall growing season.
Guests:
- Aziz Rahman & Libre Sankara & Heba, Milwaukee-natives who has visited Gaza
- Beah Travis, founder and executive director of the Belladonna Film Project
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Matthew Densow, park superintendent for Interstate Park