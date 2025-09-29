© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 9/29/25: Milwaukeeans in Gaza, Sheboygan Film Festival, Interstate Park, Dig In!

Published September 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, three Milwaukee-natives who have visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank share their experiences. Then, we learn about the very first film festival happening in Sheboygan. We help you plan a trip to Wisconsin's oldest state park, Interstate Park in a new Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, we visit Alice's Garden to learn about the fall growing season.

Guests:

  • Aziz Rahman & Libre Sankara & Heba, Milwaukee-natives who has visited Gaza
  • Beah Travis, founder and executive director of the Belladonna Film Project
  • Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
  • Matthew Densow, park superintendent for Interstate Park
