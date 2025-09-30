Tuesday 9/30/25: online extremism, MPL's Educational Outreach Services, Spiritualism in Whitewater, 'Birds and Blooms'
Today on Lake Effect, an online extremism expert explores the rise in young men carrying out violent acts and the politicalization of their motives. We tag along with the Milwaukee Public Library Educational Outreach Services team. We learn the history of teaching Spiritualism in Whitewater. Plus, tell you about a local art show that features clay tiles depicting native birds and plants.
Guests:
- Pasha Dashgart, director of research for the PERIL lab
- Jenny Wright, Kevin Atkinson, Kou Vang, Milwaukee Public Library’s Educational Outreach Services team
- Tea Krulos, local writer
- Ben Tyjeski, tile artist behind "Birds and Blooms"