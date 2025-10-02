Thursday 10/2/25: food security in Milwaukee, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, koi fish street artist, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the state of food security in Milwaukee after changes to FoodShare and the recent closure of local grocery stores. We speak with three local leaders about the work they do to create space for the Hispanic and Latine culture in Milwaukee. We speak with the street artist who designed a new rainbow crosswalk for the Walker’s Point neighborhood. Plus, in a new Bubbler Talk we investigate what happened to a burial mound marker in Lake Park.
Guests:
- Valerie MacMillan, executive director of NourishMKE
- Donna Gallardo, owner of SheWolf MKE
- John Reed, co-owner of Bre-Jas Coffee House
- Shalina Ali, co-executive director of True Skool
- Jeremy Novy, street artist