Monday 10/6/25: work visa changes, organ donation, La Finca coffee shop, 'Messwood' documentary

Published October 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we talk to a local immigration attorney about the Trump administration’s changes to work visas. We learn about the misconceptions around organ donation – and the impact on grieving families. We speak with the owners of La Finca Coffee House, a family-owned coffee shop specializing in Mexican cuisine. And, we learn about two Milwaukee-area high schools that joined forces to create a football team.

Guests:

  • Kelly Fortier, immigration attorney with Michael Best law firm
  • Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, medical director of UW Organ and Tissue Donation
  • Colleen McCarthy, Versiti Wisconsin vice president of organ and tissue donation
  • Janeth and Lizeth Zorrilla, owners of La Finca Coffee House
  • Brad Lichenstein and Emily Kuester, 'Messwood' filmmakers
