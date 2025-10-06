Monday 10/6/25: work visa changes, organ donation, La Finca coffee shop, 'Messwood' documentary
Today on Lake Effect, we talk to a local immigration attorney about the Trump administration’s changes to work visas. We learn about the misconceptions around organ donation – and the impact on grieving families. We speak with the owners of La Finca Coffee House, a family-owned coffee shop specializing in Mexican cuisine. And, we learn about two Milwaukee-area high schools that joined forces to create a football team.
Guests:
- Kelly Fortier, immigration attorney with Michael Best law firm
- Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, medical director of UW Organ and Tissue Donation
- Colleen McCarthy, Versiti Wisconsin vice president of organ and tissue donation
- Janeth and Lizeth Zorrilla, owners of La Finca Coffee House
- Brad Lichenstein and Emily Kuester, 'Messwood' filmmakers