Tuesday 10/7/25: A local Bad Bunny collab, Milwaukee's comedy scene, Northwoods lumberjack history
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the Wisconsin connection in superstar Bad Bunny’s latest album. Then, we talk to the founder of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival about our local comedy scene. Plus, we learn how Northern Wisconsin’s history of logging inspired the world of timber sports.
Guests:
- Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, assistant professor of history at UW-Madison and author of "Puerto Rico: A National History"
- Matt Kemple, founder and executive producer of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival
- Willa Hammitt Brown, historian and the author of "Gentlemen in the Woods"
- Blythe Haney, beach glass hunter and jewelry artist from Racine