Wednesday 10/8/25: Nitrates in Wisconsin water, Packers fans in Japan, Fat Body Hotties
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the growing crisis of nitrate contamination in Wisconsin’s drinking water. We talk to some unexpected Green Bay Packers fans, who live across the world in Japan. Then, we learn about Fat Body Hotties —a local group celebrating fat liberation.
Guests:
- Angela Blatt, senior agriculture policy manager at the Alliance for the Great Lakes
- Takashi “Cheppo” Kawarazaki, featured in the documentary "No Packers, No Life"
- Makoto “Mak” Koshi, featured in the documentary "No Packers, No Life"
- Ty Morse, producer of the documentary "No Packers, No Life"
- Sarah Chojnacki, organizer for Fat Body Hotties
- Ashley Mertes, organizer for Fat Body Hotties