© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 10/13/25: Surviving Indian boarding schools, government shutdown's statewide impact, Yemeni coffee shops

Published October 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we hear the story of a Native American boarding school survivor from Wisconsin. Then, on Capitol Notes, we talk about the government shutdown’s implications for Wisconsin. Plus, we begin a week-long tour of Milwaukee-area Yemeni coffee shops. We close with a roundup of the best Milwaukee music this month.

Guests:

Lake Effect