Monday 10/13/25: Surviving Indian boarding schools, government shutdown's statewide impact, Yemeni coffee shops
Today on Lake Effect, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we hear the story of a Native American boarding school survivor from Wisconsin. Then, on Capitol Notes, we talk about the government shutdown’s implications for Wisconsin. Plus, we begin a week-long tour of Milwaukee-area Yemeni coffee shops. We close with a roundup of the best Milwaukee music this month.
Guests:
- Dewey Schanandore, Wisconsin residential school survivor
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record