Tuesday 10/14/25: Healthcare costs, vaccine season, Yemeni coffee shops part two
Today on Lake Effect, the cost of healthcare for millions of Americans hangs in the balance as the government shutdown continues. We look at what could happen to costs for Wisconsinites. Then, we go over ways to prepare and protect ourselves for the upcoming flu season. Plus, we visit one of several Yemini coffee shops that have opened in the Milwaukee area in the past year.
Guests:
- Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative
- Dr. Jim Conway, medical director of the UW Health immunization program and an infectious disease physician with UW Health Kids
- Tea Krulos, local journalist