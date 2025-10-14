© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 10/14/25: Healthcare costs, vaccine season, Yemeni coffee shops part two

Published October 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, the cost of healthcare for millions of Americans hangs in the balance as the government shutdown continues. We look at what could happen to costs for Wisconsinites. Then, we go over ways to prepare and protect ourselves for the upcoming flu season. Plus, we visit one of several Yemini coffee shops that have opened in the Milwaukee area in the past year.

Guests:

Lake Effect