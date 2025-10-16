© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 10/16/25: Pumpkin sales and economic feelings, Books and Beyond, Bubbler Talk

Published October 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a local farmer about pumpkin sales and how that might reflect feelings about the current economy. Then our latest Books and Beyond explores some materials on Milwaukee mysteries – from spooky places, notorious events and real people. Plus in a new Bubbler Talk, we look into the history of the building that is now the Milwaukee Fire and Police training facility.

Guests:

  • Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm
  • Casey Lapworth, librarian archivist at the Milwaukee Public Library
  • Emily Alpren, director and co-writer of the short film “Trying
