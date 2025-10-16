Thursday 10/16/25: Pumpkin sales and economic feelings, Books and Beyond, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a local farmer about pumpkin sales and how that might reflect feelings about the current economy. Then our latest Books and Beyond explores some materials on Milwaukee mysteries – from spooky places, notorious events and real people. Plus in a new Bubbler Talk, we look into the history of the building that is now the Milwaukee Fire and Police training facility.
Guests:
- Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm
- Casey Lapworth, librarian archivist at the Milwaukee Public Library
- Emily Alpren, director and co-writer of the short film “Trying”