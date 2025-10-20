© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 10/20/25: How heart disease presents in women, combatting memory loss, why leaves change color

Published October 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a doctor and heart attack survivor about the importance of learning how heart disease presents in women. Then, we learn how the United Community Center in Milwaukee is helping Spanish-speakers with memory loss. Plus, we learn why leaves change color in fall.

Guests:

  • Linda Kiewit, heart attack survivor
  • Dr. Stacy Gardiner, assistant professor at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Dr. Piero Antuono, neurology professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Erica Young, professor of biological sciences at UW-Milwaukee
  • LizHerzmann, wildlife conservation educator at Horicon Marsh
  • Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
