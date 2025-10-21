© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 10/21/25: Milwaukee County budget, Herbie Hancock, Live at Lake Effect

Published October 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the proposed Milwaukee County budget and learn how major improvement projects could impact property taxes. Then jazz legend Herbie Hancock joins us to talk about his massive catalogue of work and how he continues to improvise every day. Plus, revisit an episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring classical guitarist René Izquierdo.

Guests:

Lake Effect