Tuesday 10/21/25: Milwaukee County budget, Herbie Hancock, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the proposed Milwaukee County budget and learn how major improvement projects could impact property taxes. Then jazz legend Herbie Hancock joins us to talk about his massive catalogue of work and how he continues to improvise every day. Plus, revisit an episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring classical guitarist René Izquierdo.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, immediate past president at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Herbie Hancock, jazz musician
- René Izquierdo, guitarist