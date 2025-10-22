Wednesday 10/22/25: Art museum gets a new leader, Milwaukee Does, Great Lakes photography
Today on Lake Effect, we chat with the new leader of the Milwaukee Art Museum, who formerly led the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Then, we tell you about Milwaukee’s first professional women’s basketball team. Plus, we talk with a photographer about his book featuring the Great Lakes.
Guests:
- Kim Sajet, director of the Milwaukee Art Museum
- David Zurick, photographer and author of “The Third Coast: America’s Great Lakes Shoreline"
- Anna Lardinois, former Pfister narrator and the owner of Gothic Milwaukee