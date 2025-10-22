© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 10/22/25: Art museum gets a new leader, Milwaukee Does, Great Lakes photography

Published October 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we chat with the new leader of the Milwaukee Art Museum, who formerly led the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Then, we tell you about Milwaukee’s first professional women’s basketball team. Plus, we talk with a photographer about his book featuring the Great Lakes.

Guests:

