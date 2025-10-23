© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 10/23/25: Educator misconduct allegations, urban agriculture, The Invisible Mammal

Published October 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about investigations into more than 200 educators in Wisconsin suspected of sexual misconduct with students. Then, we chat with our Eric Von Fellow Maria Peralta-Arellano about her upcoming series about Milwaukee’s urban agriculture scene. Plus, we learn about the new documentary, “The Invisible Mammal.”

Guests:

Lake Effect