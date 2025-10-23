Thursday 10/23/25: Educator misconduct allegations, urban agriculture, The Invisible Mammal
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about investigations into more than 200 educators in Wisconsin suspected of sexual misconduct with students. Then, we chat with our Eric Von Fellow Maria Peralta-Arellano about her upcoming series about Milwaukee’s urban agriculture scene. Plus, we learn about the new documentary, “The Invisible Mammal.”
Guests:
- Danielle DuClos, reporter at The Capital Times
- Holly Mosher, executive producer of the documentary “The Invisible Mammal"
- Auriana Donaldson, conservation manager at the Zoological Society of Milwaukee
- Amanda Tokuyama, GIS and field data manager at the Urban Ecology Center