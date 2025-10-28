Tuesday 10/28/25: Inherited Inequality, Wandering Wisconsin, haunted fire house
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the author of a book that examines inequalities in two-parent households. Then, we help you plan a trip to the Stevens Point Sculpture Park in a new Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, as we gear up for Halloween, we tell you about a local fire engine house that is rumored to be haunted.
Guests:
- Christina Cross, assistant professor of sociology at Harvard University and author of "Inherited Inequality"
- Kiba Freeman, artist and a board member of the Stevens Point Sculpture Park
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Jill Capicchioni, creator of the Riverwest Radio Ghost Walk