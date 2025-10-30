© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 10/30/25: Milwaukee Community Land Trust, urban farming, how farmers view climate change

Published October 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Milwaukee Community Land Trust and how it could be one solution to the systemic housing issues in Milwaukee. Then, we learn about the importance of urban farming and growing our own food. Plus, we examine how Wisconsin farmers view climate change and how their views impact their farming practices.

Guests:

Lake Effect