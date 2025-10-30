Thursday 10/30/25: Milwaukee Community Land Trust, urban farming, how farmers view climate change
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Milwaukee Community Land Trust and how it could be one solution to the systemic housing issues in Milwaukee. Then, we learn about the importance of urban farming and growing our own food. Plus, we examine how Wisconsin farmers view climate change and how their views impact their farming practices.
Guests:
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Michael Bell, professor of community and environmental sociology at UW-Madison