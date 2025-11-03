Monday 11/3/25: Head Start, Capitol Notes, Landlord Mapper, trash cinema
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the federal government shutdown is impacting children in Wisconsin and in Capitol Notes we learn how lawmakers in Wisconsin are responding to the shutdown. We tell you about a tool that helps Milwaukee renters learn about their landlords. Plus, explore the cultural significance of a bad film.
Guests:
- Jennie Mauer, executive director of Wisconsin’s Head Start Association
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
- Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece, associate professor of english and film studies & director of film studies at UW-Milwaukee