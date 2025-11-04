© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 11/4/25: Democratic Socialists in Wisconsin, Dia de los Muertos in Milwaukee, astrophotography

Published November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, a Democratic socialist may be elected mayor of New York City. We learn about that political party’s resurgence in Wisconsin. Then, we visit a Milwaukee Dia de los Muertos event, filled with dancing and ofrendas. Plus, we speak with astrophotographer Travis Novitsky about his work capturing the human connection to the universe above us.

Guests:

Lake Effect