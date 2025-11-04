Tuesday 11/4/25: Democratic Socialists in Wisconsin, Dia de los Muertos in Milwaukee, astrophotography
Today on Lake Effect, a Democratic socialist may be elected mayor of New York City. We learn about that political party’s resurgence in Wisconsin. Then, we visit a Milwaukee Dia de los Muertos event, filled with dancing and ofrendas. Plus, we speak with astrophotographer Travis Novitsky about his work capturing the human connection to the universe above us.
Guests:
- Ryan Clancy, State Representative for Assembly District 19
- Yinan Wang, filmmaker
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Travis Novitsky, astrophotographer
- Adam Passo, certified arborist and district manager for Davey Tree Expert Company