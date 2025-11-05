Wednesday 11/5/25: MKE Roots and federal funding, testing our drinking water, ghost armies trick the Nazis
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the future of the social studies program, MKE Roots and what it provides for young people. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping tribal schools across the Great Lakes region test for safe drinking water. Plus, we look at the history of the ghost army – a unit of soldiers in World War II who used fake weapons and other deception to trick the Nazis.
Guests:
- Melissa Gibson, associate professor at Marquette University and the faculty director of MKE Roots
- Jacob Riemer, public health specialist at the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Epidemiology Center
- Karen Skibba, teaching and learning specialist at UW-Madison
- Jane Conway, co-author of "Extra! Extra! Eat All About It"
- Randi Ramsden, co-author of "Extra! Extra! Eat All About It"