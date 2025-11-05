© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 11/5/25: MKE Roots and federal funding, testing our drinking water, ghost armies trick the Nazis

Published November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the future of the social studies program, MKE Roots and what it provides for young people. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping tribal schools across the Great Lakes region test for safe drinking water. Plus, we look at the history of the ghost army – a unit of soldiers in World War II who used fake weapons and other deception to trick the Nazis.

