Airs Sunday at 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a live national talk show, aimed at elevating the voices of Americans in the middle -- geographically, politically and philosophically -- as well as Americans who want to meet in the middle to find solutions to the biggest issues the country faces. Each week on the show, Jeremy and The Middle's house DJ Tolliver are joined by two panel guests on a single topic and take live calls at 844-4MIDDLE (844-464-3353). Listeners who hear the show after it is live can always call in and leave a message, which may be used on the show the following week.

