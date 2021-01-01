© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The New Yorker Radio Hour
Airs Sundays at 10 pm

David Remnick is joined by The New Yorker’s award-winning writers, editors and artists to present a weekly mix of profiles, storytelling and insightful conversations about the issues that matter ― plus an occasional blast of comic genius from the magazine’s legendary Shouts and Murmurs page. The New Yorker has set a standard in journalism for generations, and The New Yorker Radio Hour gives it a voice on public radio for the first time.

Produced by: The New Yorker and WNYC Studios