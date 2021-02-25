© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UWM Today

UWM Professor Talks About The Current State And Future Of Online Education

Published February 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and schools around the world started moving classes online, it was an incredibly disruptive experience for many. Students at every age level found themselves having to adapt to a new way of learning, and the same was true for teachers, some of whom had never taught online before. 

Now, nearly a year later, online instruction remains the norm for many. So how are we doing?  Are students succeeding in the new learning environment? Will online classes be as taught as frequently when the pandemic ends?

On this edition of UWM Today we are going to try to answer those questions as we talk to one of the national leaders in online education — Simone Conceição. Conceição is professor and chair of UWM’s School of Education’s Department of Administrative Leadership. She has spent the past three decades researching how technology can transform the classroom experience.

Tom Luljak
Tom Luljak is the vice chancellor of University Relations and Communications at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. In addition to directing the university's communication programs, Luljak serves as an associate lecturer in UWM's Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, teaching courses in corporate communications and sports marketing.
