Airs Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

There are interview podcasts and then there's Wild Card. Rachel Martin rips up the typical interview script and invites guests to answer questions they've never been asked before about life's biggest questions. Actors, writers and musicians open up about their fears, their joys and how they've built meaning from experience – all with the help of a very special deck of cards.

>>Wild Card with Rachel Martin's official website