When the storm's eyewall moved onshore around 1 a.m. ET, forecasters told people in its path, "TAKE COVER NOW!"
Hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina and South Carolina are without power. One N.C. official warned that part of the state will see "between a 500-year and 1,000-year flood event."
The storm made landfall a second time early Sunday, this time near Biloxi, Miss., with winds of 85 mph.
In a series of tweets early Saturday, President Trump attacked the mayor of San Juan and defended his administration's handling of the recovery effort on Puerto Rico and cast blame on Democrats.
Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to have hit the island in decades, is believed to have taken down critical high-voltage power lines. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says repairs could take months.
The National Hurricane Center warns that Hurricane Maria now barreling toward Puerto Rico is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.
The hurricane, which smashed through the Florida Keys earlier Sunday, made landfall again at Marco Island and is churning its way north along Florida's northwest coast. It has weakened to Category 1.
A storm surge of up to 15 feet over parts of Florida remained one of the biggest concerns. "This will cover your house," Gov. Rick Scott warned. "You will not survive."
With 155-mph winds, Irma is headed for Florida. More than 5 million people have been ordered to evacuate.
Down graded to a Category 4, Irma's brutal churn through the Caribbean is aimed at Florida, where the National Hurricane Center says it's more likely to make landfall as a "dangerous major hurricane."