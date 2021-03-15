-
This is the final episode of Precious Lives. And for this final story, we thought we’d return to the first family we met - the family of Laylah…
For the past two years, the project 'Precious Lives' has been documenting the impact of gun violence on the city of Milwaukee. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with two of the producers about the project.
On June 11, 1994, Garland Hampton woke up around 10:30 am. He poured himself a bowl cereal, took a shower and went to a friend’s birthday party. That…
Well over a decade ago, pediatric surgeon Dr. John Densmore and his wife bought their first home. He had just started his residency at Children’s Hospital…
At the end of 2016, Precious Lives will shift gears. We’ll wrap up our radio series and focus on a traveling live show. The Precious Lives team will…
Violence clusters like an infectious disease. But you can also feel it when you walk into certain community spaces, like All People’s Church in…
After Sylville Smith was shot and killed by a police officer this summer, his family was left to grieve and figure out how to move forward.His brother…
We met 22-year-old Carlton Dewindt over a year ago, when he was featured on an early episode of Precious Lives.Neighborhood feuds and shootings eventually…
There’s a lot we know about gun violence. We know it’s concentrated in poorer areas. And we know those areas tend to be heavily black. But how did things…
This is Precious Lives episode 93. We’re almost at our goal of telling 100 stories about gun violence and young people in Milwaukee. We’ve covered the…