'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' is coming to Milwaukee

Join WUWM Thursday, Feb. 1 for a live taping of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! in Milwaukee.

Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, the oddly informative news quiz program that provides a wacky and whip-smart approach to the week’s news and newsmakers, will be at The Riverside Theater.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Thursday, February 1, 2024

The Riverside Theater

6:30 p.m. Doors | 7:30 p.m. Show

Join WUWM to test your knowledge against some of the best and brightest in the news and entertainment world!

Here's how to buy tickets

For WUWM newsworthy members and above: WUWM is offering premium ticket package, only available through WUWM, for $225. This ticket package includes:



Two premium tickets* to the show

Entry to the post-show reception with the cast of Wait Wait (location TBA)

To purchase the premium ticket package, please call WUWM directly at 414-270-1225.

*Tickets cannot be split, must be purchased in pairs.

General admission tickets can be purchased through The Riverside Theater.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.