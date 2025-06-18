Get to know WUWM Reporter, Eddie Morales

WUWM has been serving the Milwaukee area for over 60 years. Behind the stories airing every week is the dedicated work of our reporters. Eddie Morales has been reporting for WUWM for three years, working hard to get the stories that matter to our community. And for this segment of our Get to Know WUWM series, we sat down with Eddie to learn more about his reporting, what he looks for in a story and his hometown Milwaukee.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What kinds of stories make you excited to report?

I think in general, it's really things that don't have an immediate answer. It's not something that I can, you know, it's not a question that I can go to an expert and then get their expert stance, their knowledge from and then just go ahead and turn that around and report it or an event that I would go to and then capture and then come back. Those things are important and they have their place and part of our newsroom and our news flow, but personally for me, it's things that, require several sources, really digging deeper and maybe it's not even something that's answered right away. It could be a story that brings up more questions and then that follows up with even more reporting.

Are you a Milwaukee Native? and Can you tell me more about growing up?

I've been here all my life. I grew up in Milwaukee, was raised here, went to public school and graduated at UW-Milwaukee, and really no plans of leaving anytime soon.

I enjoy, especially as an adult, traveling, exploring and being able to compare other places to Milwaukee. It's something that as a child, at least for me, I didn't really have a lot of experiences that made me appreciate the city and all that it has to offer. Now as an adult and seeing the world, you know, I enjoy all these great experiences outside of Milwaukee, but then I come back home and it's a place that I enjoy being in as well.

What are some fun facts that you may have about yourself or if you weren't working, bills weren't an issue, no money in the world, what would you be doing other than reporting?

Yeah, I think those two kind of go hand in hand for me. A fun fact about me is that I have a lot of hobbies. I think a lot of people have hobbies, but I have so many that it's hard to keep up with — which is nice because I'm never bored. If I didn’t have to worry about bills and kind of do anything and kind of pursue my own interest, it would be still storytelling in a way, but it would be centered around specifically, some of my hobbies.

I like to tell stories about what people do in different fields — experts of their craft. Because I have so many hobbies, there's a lot of musicians I follow, and there is a a lot of movie and video game development and creation that I follow. It maybe would be just following those people around and being able to document their story and tell it in a multimedia format.

