Residents Of Eastern Iceland Blast Weatherman For Blocking Their View

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Residents of eastern Iceland have a request. Could the weather guy get out of the way? Seems one meteorologist on national TV always sticks himself in the same spot, gesturing at cold fronts on the map while his body blocks an entire region. Angry residents created a Facebook group called Stop standing in front of East Iceland. One person posted a screenshot of a forecast. He wrote that it looks like east Iceland will see a suit and a white shirt over the next few days. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.