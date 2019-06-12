D-Day Veteran Is Reunited With French Woman He Fell In Love With

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Last week, world leaders and war veterans met in France to mark the anniversary of D-Day. K.T. Robbins, an American veteran, was there too. His mission, to find Jeannine Pierson, a young French woman he fell in love with while stationed in France in 1944. They lost touch in the chaos of the war. Some French journalists helped Robbins on his way, and the two were reunited. Seventy-five years later, Pierson said, I always thought of him. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.