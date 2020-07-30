© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Haunted House In Ireland Can Be Yours For $3 Million

Published July 30, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the real estate deal of the century - the 18th century. That's when Anne Tottenham was living in a sprawling mansion in Ireland. Legend has it she saw the devil there and was so shocked that people say her ghost has roamed the halls ever since. Now the mansion is for sale - all 22 rooms and a private beach. It can all be yours for $3 million, so long as you don't mind sharing it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World