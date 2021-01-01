WUWM - 9/11 Special Programming

7-11 am - Weekend Edition Saturday - We will stay with NPR for 2 extra hours as they cover teh events of the morning. Scott Simon hosts remembrances and live event coverage that day and will have a special focus on the anniversary. Topics and stories include:



· Conversations with survivors of the attack on the World Trade Center.



· A report on St. Paul's Chapel in lower Manhattan, which miraculously remained standing after the attacks and collapse of the World Trade Center. It was dubbed the "little chapel that could" and became the site of memorials.



· How 9/11 changed – or didn’t – what it means to be Muslim in America.



· New York Fire Department Engine 54 lost every firefighter they sent to battle the fires. We’ll hear from family of those who died as well as current firefights about the legacy of the day.



· A remembrance of the events at the Pentagon.



· Scott Simon and NPR's Ron Elving discuss how US Government has changed since 2001.



11a - 12p - Sacred Ground: A September 11th Special from NPR



On September 11, 2001, Tim Lambert was a young journalist at WITF in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The day was a blur of news, the collapse of the twin towers, the burning side of the Pentagon and closer to home, the charred pit near Shanksville, where a fourth hijacked plane had gone down. It caught Tim’s attention for a brief instant. He owned land near Shanksville, passed down to him from his grandfather. That night, when Tim finally dragged himself home, he saw a blinking message on his answering machine. It was his dad-telling him he was sure United Airlines Flight 93 had crashed on Tim’s land. And he was right. That phone call began a 20-year journey for Tim. He'd find himself involved in the recovery efforts in Shanksville. He'd find himself growing closer and closer to the family members of the people on the plane. He'd find himself a caretaker of the land until a fitting memorial could be built. And because he was a journalist, he'd find himself with a vantage point into 9/11 that no other reporter in America had.



12p- 2p - Blindspot: The Road to 9/11



While the devastating images of the 9/11 attacks are seared into our national collective memory, most of the events that led up to that day took place out of public view. , As the 20th Anniversary of this tragic moment in American history approaches, Blindspot: The Road to 9/11 brings to light the decade-long “shadow struggle” that preceded the attacks. Hosted by WNYC reporter Jim O’Grady, this 2-hour radio special draws on interviews with a range of sources — including CIA agents, security experts, and people who knew the terrorists personally — and weaves them together with original reporting to create a gripping, narrative audio experience.



We follow the story of Emad Salem, an Egyptian-born civilian who infiltrated a terrorist cell in New Jersey -- he is considered by some to be one of the most successful undercover operatives in the history of the FBI. Other voices in the program include: former CIA director Leon Panetta, former US Attorney Mary Jo White, writer Steve Coll, and journalists John Miller and Peter Bergen. We also hear from extremists in their own words.



Blindspot: The Road to 9/11 is based on a 9-part podcast of the same name that was hailed as one of the best podcasts of 2020 by The Atlantic. It is a co-production of The HISTORY Channel and WNYC Studios.



