© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diplomatic Roles in the N. Korea Standoff

By Robert Siegel
Published January 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

To talk about the diplomacy involved in resolving the North Korea conflict, Robert Siegel turns to a former ambassador to China and South Korea, James Lilley. He's now a Senior Fellow with the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. Ambassador Lilley says we are now at a turning point in what the U.S. role will be in Asia. While America is a major player, Lilley says South Korea's and China's roles in a diplomatic solution will be key.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.