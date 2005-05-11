Dispatches from Iraq's 'Baghdad Bulletin'

At the age of 22, still in journalism school, and without official press credentials, David Enders went to Baghdad. There, he set up and edited the Baghdad Bulletin, an English-language newspaper, the only one of its kind. He covered the invasion of Iraq and the early months of the country's occupation, up until September 2003.

The paper's small staff published seven biweekly issues, printing 10,000 copies of each issue and distributing them throughout the country. The paper was also available on the Web. Enders writes about his work in a new book, Baghdad Bulletin: Dispatches on the American Occupation.

