Charles Johnson is a renowned novelist, essayist and writer of short stories. His novel Middle Passage won the 1990 National Book Award.

He is also a cartoonist and a Buddhist (his article "Dharma for a Dangerous Time" appears in the September issue of the Buddhist publication Shambala Sun. Lately, his own reading has been focused again on what history has to teach us.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.