© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Road' Travels a Desolate American Future

By Steve Inskeep
Published September 28, 2006 at 5:00 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

Here's a review of the new novel out this week from Cormac McCarthy. He's the author who impressed a wide audience and Hollywood filmmakers with past books like All the Pretty Horses.

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

The Road is so bleak that it passes as humor when the boy on the lifeless highway asks his father, what are our long-term plans? You begin to wonder if the novelist Cormac McCarthy is posing that question to us?

MONTAGNE: The novel by Cormac McCarthy is called The Road. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep