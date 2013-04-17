Napster Billionaire Spends Big On Upcoming Wedding

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with good luck to Sean Parker and his bride-to-be. She's a singer; he's a Facebook billionaire and founder of Napster. Mr. Parker committed $10 million to their wedding. He paid for waterfalls, bridges and ancient ruins created for the occasion. Guests will wear outfits created by the costume designer from "Lord of the Rings."

Mr. Parker has had to clarify this is not going to be a theme wedding. The clothes are modern, he says, though with a Victorian touch. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.