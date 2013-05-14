Vermont Legislature Approves Assisted-Suicide Bill

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And some other news now: Vermont is set to join three other states that allow doctors to prescribe lethal doses of medication to terminally ill patients. Last night, the state's House approved the bill. It now heads to Vermont's governor, who is a strong supporter. This makes Vermont the first state in the nation to pass a measure like this through legislation. Oregon and Washington approved their rules through public referendum, and a court order made physician-assisted suicide legal in Montana. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.