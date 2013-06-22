Fresh Air Weekend: The Lonely Island, Kanye West And Carl Hiaasen

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

F. Scott Schafer / Courtesy of the artist / Left to right: Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg met in high school in Berkeley, Calif., and formed Lonely Island after college.

Samberg, Taccone And Schaffer: Three's Not A 'Lonely Island': As the brains behind the hip-hop parody group responsible for digital shorts like "D--- in a Box," Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer have produced some of the funniest Saturday Night Live material in recent memory. Here, they talk about comedy, Yo! MTV Raps and adolescence.

On 'Yeezus,' Kanye West Sounds Strikingly Self-Aware:West has been busy in both the music and gossip worlds: He's just released a new album, titled Yeezus, and fathered a child. Rock critic Ken Tucker says West's constant blending of his public life and his music makes his new record all the more striking — and at times problematic.



Florida-Grown Fiction: Hiaasen Satirizes The Sunshine State: Novelist and Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen writes with passion and purpose about the state he loves. His latest book, Bad Monkey, is an offbeat murder mystery set in Key West.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.