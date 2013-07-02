© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Investigation Into 19 Firefighters' Deaths Begins

Published July 2, 2013 at 11:40 AM CDT
Prescott and other area department firefighters embrace during a memorial service, Monday, July 1, 2013 in Prescott, Ariz. for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew firefighters who were killed Sunday, when an out-of-control blaze overtook the elite group. (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Prescott and other area department firefighters embrace during a memorial service, Monday, July 1, 2013 in Prescott, Ariz. for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot Crew firefighters who were killed Sunday, when an out-of-control blaze overtook the elite group. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Last night, the community of Prescott, Ariz., gathered in Fire Station Number 7 to mourn the deaths of 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew, which was based in Prescott.

The firefighters died battling the Yarnell Hills fire, which continues to rage.

Officials have launched an investigation into how the firefighters were killed and whether their deaths could have been prevented.

Guest:

  • Nate Rott, reporter for NPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.