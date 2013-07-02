Investigation Into 19 Firefighters' Deaths Begins

Last night, the community of Prescott, Ariz., gathered in Fire Station Number 7 to mourn the deaths of 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew, which was based in Prescott.

The firefighters died battling the Yarnell Hills fire, which continues to rage.

Officials have launched an investigation into how the firefighters were killed and whether their deaths could have been prevented.

Guest:

Nate Rott, reporter for NPR.

