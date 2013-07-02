© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wedding Films Are About More Than Getting Married

Published July 2, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
A scene from the film "Four Weddings and a Funeral." (PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)
A scene from the film "Four Weddings and a Funeral." (PolyGram Filmed Entertainment)

With the Supreme Court weighing in on gay marriage, can Hollywood be far behind?

Filmmakers often use wedding movies to address issues like commitment and family dysfunction, says Los Angeles Times film writer Steven Zeitchik.

We talk to Zeitchik about movies including “The Wedding Banquet,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Bridesmaids,” “Father of the Bride,” “Rachel Getting Married” and “The Graduate.”

Guest:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.