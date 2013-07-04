Top Stories: Crisis In Egypt; Assad's Confidence
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Egypt Begins Dangerous New Phase As Interim Leader Steps In.
-- Here She Is: Statue Of Liberty Reopens On Independence Day.
-- VIDEO: Toledo Driver Rescued After Huge Sinkhole Swallows Car.
Other top news:
-- "Syria's Assad Says Only Foreign Invasion Can Threaten Him." (Reuters)
-- "Bolivian President Blames 'North American Empire' for Blocking His Flight." (The Wall Street Journal)
-- "South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea On Factory Park." (The Associated Press)
-- "Mandela's Grandson Ends Battle Over Burials" Of Kin. (The New York Times)
-- NBA's Boston Celtics Hire Butler University's Brad Stevens To Be Coach. (Boston Globe)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.