Top Stories: Crisis In Egypt; Assad's Confidence

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Egypt Begins Dangerous New Phase As Interim Leader Steps In.

-- Here She Is: Statue Of Liberty Reopens On Independence Day.

-- VIDEO: Toledo Driver Rescued After Huge Sinkhole Swallows Car.

Other top news:

-- "Syria's Assad Says Only Foreign Invasion Can Threaten Him." (Reuters)

-- "Bolivian President Blames 'North American Empire' for Blocking His Flight." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea On Factory Park." (The Associated Press)

-- "Mandela's Grandson Ends Battle Over Burials" Of Kin. (The New York Times)

-- NBA's Boston Celtics Hire Butler University's Brad Stevens To Be Coach. (Boston Globe)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.