Top Runners Test Positive For Banned Substances

Tyson Gay, a former Olympic champion, and Asafa Powell, a world record holder in the 100 meters, confirmed on Sunday they have tested positive for banned substances.

There were also reports that Powell was among five Olympic gold medalists from Jamaica who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs at that country’s national championships last month.

These revelations cast a shadow over next month’s world championships in Moscow.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.