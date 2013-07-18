© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cleveland Hosts National Senior Games

Published July 18, 2013 at 11:45 AM CDT
Carlo Wolff and Fumio Yoshikawa during a break in the table tennis action. (WCPN)
Carlo Wolff and Fumio Yoshikawa during a break in the table tennis action. (WCPN)

As many as 10,000 athletes from across the country — ranging in age from 50 to 90 plus — are gathering in Cleveland, Ohio, to compete in the 14th National Senior Games.

The games, which get underway tomorrow and run for two weeks, include competitions in 19 sports, including cycling, swimming and track and field. There’s also badminton, bowling and Bocce ball.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, David C. Barnett of WCPN reports on a how a few of the participants are preparing for their events.

Reporter

  • David C. Barnett, reporter and producer for WCPN in Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.