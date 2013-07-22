Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, are at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Officials at Buckingham Palace say Kate is in labor.

The new arrival — the couple’s first child — will be third in line for the British throne, after Prince Charles and William.

So while the world waits, Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal does some number crunching. He writes today that the royal baby could inherit $1 billion.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

